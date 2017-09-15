GOP Claims They’re Close Again to Repealing Obamacare

Vox: “Senate Republicans are trying to build momentum for a last-gasp bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, swearing that they are once again just a few votes short of delivering on their seven-year pledge. The health law’s supporters are trying to regalvanize the base that helped beat back previous repeal attempts, worried about being caught off-guard by a new plan that nobody took seriously until recently.”

“An imminent deadline is fueling the sense of urgency: Republicans have until the end of the month to act on a repeal bill. Otherwise, they’d need to start the process over at the very beginning — by passing a new budget resolution — or win Democratic support for it. Neither is particularly appealing, so this could very well be the GOP’s last shot for the foreseeable future.”