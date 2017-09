Hatch Says Tax Reform Will Be Harder Than Health Care

Senate Finance Committee chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) told CNBC that tax reform will take a lot of cooperation between the Democrats and Republicans.

He added that once the bill reaches the Senate floor there will be “doubling and tripling of the ideas of people who have been waiting for a long time… to put their own ideas and imprint on it.”

Said Hatch: “It’s much harder than health care.”