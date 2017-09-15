Obamacare Repeal Remains Top Priority for GOP Voters

A new Politico-Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health poll finds the Trump administration’s messaging on health care “is clearly resonating with the party’s base.”

“The poll asked Americans to review and score 10 top priorities for Congress through the end of the year. Fifty-three percent of Republican respondents said taking action to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act should be an ‘extremely important priority,’ while another 26% of Republicans said it should be a ‘very important priority.’ Only 16% of Republicans said ACA repeal should not be a priority for Congress.”