Ernst Wants to Cut Perks of Former Presidents

“Being a former U.S. president brings the ability to pull down millions in speaking fees and book deals. And yet American taxpayers are still on the hook for providing those individuals with an annual pension, as well as picking up the tab for office furniture, travel expenses, staff salaries and communications costs,” the Omaha World Herald reports.
Said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) wants to end the payments: “They can make in an hour what our taxpayers are generously subsidizing them, so that’s completely unnecessary.
“Ernst’s bill does not curtail the Secret Service protection and security for former presidents. It would set their annual pension at $200,000 and cap the currently unlimited allowances for office space, staff, cellphones, etc., at a total of $500,000. That cap would be reduced over time, to $250,000.”