Clinton May Still Challenge 2016 Election Results

In an interview with Terry Gross on NPR, Hillary Clinton floated the possibility of challenging the legitimacy of the 2016 presidential election if Russian collusion is proven by special counsel Bob Mueller.

GROSS: I want to get back to the question, would you completely rule out questioning the legitimacy of this election if we learn that the Russian interference in the election is even deeper than we know now?

CLINTON: No. I would not. I would say —

GROSS: You’re not going to rule it out?

CLINTON: No, I wouldn’t rule it out.