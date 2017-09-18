Quote of the Day

“I’m a cop through and through. You can never take that out of somebody. When somebody says that — you know, those those recordings came out regarding sexual assaults. If the statute of limitations was still in existence, and he made those comments in King County, and you know it happened in King County, that’s a person that I would have to arrest.”

— Rep. Dave Reichert (R-WA), quoted by Vice News, on Donald Trump’s “grab them by the pussy” comments revealed in a leaked “Access Hollywood” tape last October.