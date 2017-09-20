New Bill Includes an ‘Alaska Purchase’ to Woo Key Senator

Josh Barro: “On Tuesday evening, Robert VerBruggen of National Review noticed something odd: The financial projections produced by Sen. Bill Cassidy’s office showed that, in 2026, his healthcare proposal would award each state almost precisely $4,400 in federal subsidy per “eligible beneficiary” — except Alaska, which would receive $6,500, or 48% more than everybody else.”

“Hmm. Do we know anybody from Alaska?”

“Making things odder: Neither VerBruggen nor I could locate the provision in the bill that seemed to authorize this Alaska Purchase. So I asked a staffer in Cassidy’s office and was told they are revising the projections. The spreadsheet came down off the senator’s website after I inquired about it.”