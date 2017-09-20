Republicans Don’t Care at All About Health Bill Details

“Senate Republicans are on the verge of passing a sweeping health care bill not only without knowing what’s in it, but without particularly caring. The political abstraction of ‘Obamacare’ — and the seven years of promises to ‘repeal Obamacare’ — have almost totally overshadowed even the broad strokes of policy, much less the details,” Axios reports.

Said one GOP lobbyist: “I am just in shock how no one actually cares about the policy any more.”

“The bottom line: The repeal-and-replace bill sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy is gaining steam because it has the appearance of gaining steam — not because of the changes it would make.”

Rick Klein: “This rerun of the fight has been quieter, to the GOP’s benefit so far. But, as Democrats learned the hard way in the Obama years, Republicans will own the policy as well as the process.”