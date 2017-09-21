Spicer’s Notebooks Could Be a ‘Honey Pot’ for Mueller

Mike Allen: “Now we can tell you about another potential honey pot for Mueller. Former colleagues of Sean Spicer tell Axios that he filled ‘notebook after notebook’ during meetings at the Republican National Committee, later at the Trump campaign, and then at the White House.”

“When Spicer worked at the RNC, he was said to have filled black books emblazoned with the party’s seal. Spicer was so well-known for his copious notes that underlings joked about him writing a tell-all.”

Said one source: “Sean documented everything.”