“No one is more opposed to Obamacare than I am, and I’ve voted multiple times for repeal. The current bill isn’t repeal… Calling a bill that keeps most of Obamacare ‘repeal’ doesn’t make it true. That’s what the swamp does. I won’t be bribed or bullied.”

— Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), once again stating his opposition to the latest Republican health care bill.