Republicans Still Working on Obamacare Repeal

Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “and their allies on Capitol Hill and in the White House continued to work on tweaking their plan on Friday evening even after Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) dealt the bill an apparent death blow on Friday afternoon,” Politico reports.

“A new version of the legislation could drop as soon as this weekend.”

“McCain and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) oppose the bill to block grant the federal health care program to the states, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is leaning against voting for the bill. The changes may be aimed at Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), whose sparsely populated state suffers from unique health care costs and challenges.”