GOP Health Care Bill Altered to Lure Two Senators

Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “will release a revised version of their health-care bill Monday aiming to send more health-care dollars to the states of key holdout Republicans,” the Washington Post reports.

“The Cassidy-Graham bill overhauls the Affordable Care Act by lumping together spending on subsidies and Medicaid expansion and redistributing it to states in the form of block grants. Alaska would get 3 percent more funding between 2020 and 2026 and Maine would get 43 percent more funding during that time period.”

“Republican senators from both states, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, have said they want to understand how Cassidy-Graham would affect their states before supporting the bill. Both have expressed deep opposition to cuts to health-care spending under previous versions.”