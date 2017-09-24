Yellin and Cohn Still on Shortlist for Fed Chair

“The White House has created a list of about a half-dozen candidates to be the next leader of the Federal Reserve, including its current chairwoman, Janet Yellen, and the president’s chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn,” the New York Times reports.

“The list also includes Jerome Powell, a member of the Fed’s board of governors; Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor; and the Stanford University economist John Taylor… Preliminary interviews with some candidates have already begun with an eye toward presenting finalists to President Trump later this year.”