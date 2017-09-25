At Least Six Trump Advisers Used Private Email

“At least six of President Trump’s closest advisers occasionally used private email addresses to discuss White House matters,” the New York Times reports.

“The disclosures came a day after news surfaced that Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and adviser, used a private email account to send or receive about 100 work-related emails during the administration’s first seven months. But Mr. Kushner was not alone. Stephen Bannon, the former chief White House strategist, and Reince Priebus, the former chief of staff, also occasionally used private email addresses. Other advisers, including Gary Cohn and Stephen Miller, sent or received at least a few emails on personal accounts.”

“Officials are supposed to use government emails for their official duties so their conversations are available to the public and those conducting oversight.”