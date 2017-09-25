Trump Hasn’t Signed Off on Tax Plan Yet

Washington Post: “Party leaders are quietly circulating proposals to lower the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20% and lower the top individual income tax rate from 39.6% to 35%, according to the people familiar with the plan.”

“Top White House negotiators and key GOP leaders have agreed on those targets, but apparently President Trump has not. On Sunday, as he was about to board Air Force One in New Jersey, Trump told reporters he hoped to see the corporate tax rate lowered to 15%, a level that his own negotiators had privately dismissed weeks ago.”