Trump Stumps Against ‘Ray’ Moore

President Trump called into Alabama radio hosts “Rick and Bubba” this morning and warned that “Ray” Moore would open the state’s U.S. Senate seat to Democrats, the Birmingham News reports.

Said Trump: “Luther Strange is going to be a great Senator. He loves Alabama, he loves the state and he loves the country. He will absolutely win against the Democrat. Ray will have a hard time. If Luther wins, the Democrats will hardly fight. If Ray wins (Democrats) will pour in $30 million.”

When host Rick Burgess clarified that Moore’s first name was Roy and not Ray, Trump came back with why it’s “not a good sign” when the president doesn’t know your name.