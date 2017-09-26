GOP Undecided on How Best to Fail on Obamacare

“Senate Republicans are on track to fall short in their last-ditch attempt to repeal Obamacare this week — now they’re just debating how best to fail on their seven-year campaign pledge,” Politico reports.

“The discussion will take place at the Senate GOP’s weekly party lunch later Tuesday, Republicans said. McConnell could go ahead and schedule a vote, in order to show the conservative grass roots and the broader party that the Senate GOP did all it could to dismantle the law. But there is also concern about the optics of going ahead with a failed vote.”

“Republicans are also privately worried that President Trump could continue to attack them if they give up on the effort publicly.”