Kushner’s Lawyer Fooled By Email Prankster

“Top Washington lawyer Abbe Lowell engaged in an email exchange with a prankster posing as client Jared Kushner on Monday, at one point telling the prankster that he needed ‘to see all emails’ sent and received from a private email account the president’s son-in-law had set up in December,” Business Insider reports.

The prankster wrote to Lowell from the email address “kushner.jared@mail.com” asking what he should do with “some correspondence on my private email … featuring adult content.”

He added: “I’m so embarrassed. It’s fairly specialist stuff, half naked women on a trampoline, standing on legoscenes, the tag for the movie was #standingOnTheLittlePeople :(”

Lowell replied: “Don’t delete. Don’t send to anyone. Let’s chat in a bit.”