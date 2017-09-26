McCain Says His Cancer Prognosis Is ‘Very Poor’

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) says doctors have given him a “very, very serious prognosis” as he battles brain cancer, CNBC reports.

Of his chances for survival, McCain says: “Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent.”

“McCain underwent surgery in July for a brain tumor that was later found to be a form of glioblastoma, the same type of cancer that took the life of Sen. Edward M. Kennedy in 2009. McCain said that he thinks about Kennedy a lot. He says Kennedy continued to work despite the diagnosis and ‘never gave up because he loved the engagement.'”