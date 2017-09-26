Tax Plan Gives GOP Limited Room to Maneuver

Wall Street Journal: “Republicans face a daunting challenge as their tax plan comes into sharper focus: They are trying to fit more than $5 trillion of tax cuts inside a $1.5 trillion box.”

“In all, the Republicans’ wish list will likely add up to more than $5 trillion worth of tax cuts over a decade, estimates Kyle Pomerleau of the Tax Foundation. Getting it into a budget blueprint that allows for just $1.5 trillion in cuts over 10 years could require paring back ambitions for rate cuts and curtailing long-cherished breaks. It could also mean resisting calls to use the bill to repeal a whole other set of taxes created as part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act.”

Caitlin Owens: Some Republicans want to merge tax reform and health care.