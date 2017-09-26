Trump Says He Expects Strange to Lose

President Trump “began distancing himself from a Luther Strange loss before ballots were even cast, telling conservative activists Monday night the candidate he’s backing in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary was likely to lose – and suggesting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be partly to blame,” Politico reports.

“Trump told conservative activists who visited the White House for dinner on Monday night that he’d underestimated the political power of Roy Moore, the firebrand populist and former judge who’s supported by Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon.”