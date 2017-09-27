GOP Worried Trump Hasn’t Bought Into Tax Plan Details

“President Trump is expected to tout the Republicans’ new tax blueprint as one of the biggest tax cuts in recent American history at a Wednesday rally in Indiana – but Republican lawmakers, lobbyists and others are worried about exactly what he’ll say,” Politico reports.

Said one person close to the discussions: “He’s the one guy left in Washington who still wants a 15% corporate rate. They could put 20% down on paper and he could go out and say 15% anyway. He goes to these tax meetings and people just hammer him but he still wants 15%.”