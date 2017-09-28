Deportations Have Actually Fallen Under Trump

“Despite President Trump’s push for tougher immigration enforcement, U.S. agents are on pace to deport fewer people in the government’s 2017 fiscal year than during the same period last year, the latest statistics show,” the Washington Post reports.

“Trump took office pledging to round up as many as 3 million drug dealers, gang members and other criminals he said were living in the United States illegally. But the most recent figures from Immigration and Customs Enforcement indicate the government may be having a hard time finding enough eligible ‘bad hombres,’ as the president described them, to quickly meet those targets.”