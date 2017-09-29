Keep an Eye on the Virginia Delegate Races

David Wasserman: “The Alabama Senate special election and the Virginia gubernatorial race are near-certain to dominate political pundits’ attention this fall. But they could be poor predictors of 2018. The former is taking place in a deeply red, racially polarized state that bears little resemblance to most swing House districts. The latter is unfolding in a purple state, but the GOP nominee, Ed Gillespie, holds uncommon appeal with upscale voters who couldn’t stomach Donald Trump.

“The races that could best harbingers of November 2018 aren’t likely to get much national coverage at all: all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates are up for election this November.”