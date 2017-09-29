Price’s Job Remains In Jeopardy

“Offering to pay back a fraction of the cost of his private jet travel has not helped Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price climb out of his political hole. If anything, it seems to be getting deeper,” Axios reports.

“Price only plans to pay back only ‘his portion’ of the charter flights he has taken since becoming secretary, HHS confirmed yesterday. That would be about $52,000, or 13% of the $400,000 total… This partial reimbursement will not make Price’s troubles go away. Sure, he only took up one seat on each flight, but everyone else was there because he decided to fly private instead of commercial.”

Meanwhile, Politico reports last night that Price also used military planes for international travel that added up to more than $500,000.

And BuzzFeed reports Price ” wanted to reopen his department’s executive dining room.”