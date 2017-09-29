Republicans Will Not Mix Tax Reform and Health Care

The Senate Budget Committee “laid the groundwork for a party-line overhaul of the tax code, but not another attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” Axios reports.

“Some conservatives had hoped to combine health care and tax reform. But many Republicans, especially in leadership, feared that would make it impossible to pass either one. The outline released this morning would delay another run at health care until the tax rewrite effort is finished.”

Washington Post: “The budget document is a key precursor for any tax bill, setting out procedures that will allow the legislation to pass with a simple 51-vote majority rather than the usual 60-vote supermajority. According to the draft released Friday, the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee will have until Nov. 13 to draft tax bills that cost no more than $1.5 trillion in lost revenue.”