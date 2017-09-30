Trump Blames San Juan Mayor

President Trump accused the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, of demonstrating “poor leadership” amid the deepening crisis on the island that was devastated by Hurricane Maria, the Washington Post reports.

Trump launched his personal attack on Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Twitter from his golf resort in New Jersey, where he is spending the weekend:

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.

Cruz had criticized the Trump administration’s response to the hurricane, saying: “I am begging, begging anyone who can hear us to save us from dying.”

Aaron Blake: “Anybody who is surprised at this from a president who attacked a former prisoner of war for being a prisoner war, criticized a Gold Star family and made fun of a reporter’s physical disability has a short memory. This is who Trump is. He doesn’t accept criticism and move on; he brings a bazooka to a knife fight — even when those wielding the knife are trying to save lives.”

