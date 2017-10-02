Can Democrats Beat Roy Moore In Alabama?

“The Republican primary victory last week by Roy Moore initially delighted Democrats who saw the inflammatory Alabamian’s humiliation of the Republican establishment as prime evidence that the Trump era had intensified the right’s unremitting internecine wars,” the New York Times reports.

“But now Democrats are grappling with an all-too-familiar question of their own: how and even whether to confront a Republican Senate candidate whose views they find repugnant but who may be unbeatable in a deeply conservative state — no matter how much money liberal donors pour in to defeat him.”

Said Democratic strategist James Carville: “If you can’t run against Roy Moore, then what kind of party you got?”