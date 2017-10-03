NRA Goes Dark After Las Vegas Massacre

Politico: “Democrats lashed out at the National Rifle Association after the worst mass shooting in American history Monday, but instead of fighting back the gun rights group retreated to a familiar posture: silence. The NRA’s website, Twitter feed and Facebook page—all of which are typically updated frequently throughout the day—went dark on Monday, posting no new content, and the group did not respond to several calls and emails seeking comment.

“But that doesn’t mean the powerful Washington lobbying organization isn’t extremely busy behind the scenes. After a mass casualty shooting like the one that killed 58 in Las Vegas Sunday night, the NRA invariably turns to a playbook it has perfected over several decades… The approach calls for aggressive fact-finding and long strategy sessions before any public statements. The Fairfax, Va.-based organization has waited weeks before responding to past deadly incidents that NRA critics call the indirect result of its resistance to tighter gun control.”