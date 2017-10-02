Paul Says He Doesn’t Like the GOP Tax Plan

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tweeted his disapproval of the Republican tax reform plan.

Said Paul: “This is a GOP tax plan? Possibly 30% of middle class gets a tax hike? I hope the final details are better than this.”

Axios: “Republicans can only afford to lose three votes on tax reform, and retiring Sen. Bob Corker has made it clear that he won’t vote for a bill that increases the deficit. Now, Paul’s tweet only complicates the matter further — and puts the pressure on Mitch McConnell to deliver a final bill that’s acceptable to his members.”