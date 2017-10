White House Says Now Is Not Time for Gun Debate

“White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the day after the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s history is not the time to renew a debate over gun control,” the AP reports.

Sanders said there is a “time and place” for a debate but that is “not the place we’re in at this moment.”

She added that President Trump was focused on the victims and stressed that it was a “time to unite the country.”