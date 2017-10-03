Court Appears Divided In Major Voting Rights Case

“U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over whether to issue a ruling that would curb the ability of politicians to draw electoral districts purely on partisan lines in a major voting rights case out of Wisconsin,” Reuters reports.

“Some of the conservative justices questioned whether Democratic voters challenging the maps drawn by Republicans in Wisconsin had legal standing to bring the case. But the potential swing vote, conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy, asked tough questions of the state’s lawyers.”

“The liberal justices appeared more eager for the court to rule that partisan electoral maps could violate the U.S. Constitution.”