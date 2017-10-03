The GOP Tax Plan Is Already Hitting Speed Bumps

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) told Bloomberg the White House is showing “softness” on ending a $1.3 trillion federal tax deduction filers get for their state and local taxes, warning that it raises questions about the GOP’s “intestinal fortitude” and could imperil a tax overhaul.

“Corker, who insists he won’t vote for a tax bill that adds a penny to the deficit, said in an interview that he’s concerned about the early signals from the White House. On Friday — two days after the tax framework was rolled out — National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said that ending the state and local tax break was negotiable.”

Said Corker: “That’s the easiest one. Some of the others are actually more offensive and produce lesser amounts of money.”