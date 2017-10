A new Monmouth poll in New Jersey finds Phil Murphy (D) currently holds a 14 point lead over Kim Guadagno (R) among likely voters in the race for governor, 51% to 37%.

Said pollster Patrick Murray: “This is not the twenty-something point lead that some polls have been showing, but it is still formidable. While Guadagno may have an opportunity to break through, the fact that Murphy’s support is over 50 percent makes that task very difficult.”