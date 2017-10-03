Third Kushner Private Email Account Found

“White House officials have begun examining emails associated with a third and previously unreported email account on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s private domain,” Politico reports.

“Hundreds of emails have been sent since January from White House addresses to accounts on the Kushner family domain… Many of those emails went not to Kushner’s or Ivanka Trump’s personal addresses but to an account they both had access to and shared with their personal household staff for family scheduling.”