Thomas Friedman: “If only Stephen Paddock had been a Muslim… If only he had shouted ‘Allahu akbar’ before he opened fire… No one would be telling us not to dishonor the victims and ‘politicize’ Paddock’s mass murder by talking about preventive remedies. No, no, no. Then we know what we’d be doing. We’d be scheduling immediate hearings in Congress about the worst domestic terrorism event since 9/11.”