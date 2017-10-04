‘Suicide Pact’ Will Keep Tillerson In Place

A U.S. official told BuzzFeed that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson won’t be fired due to a so-called “suicide pact” forged between Defense Secretary James Mattis, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Tillerson whereby all three cabinet secretaries vow to leave in the event that the president makes moves against one of them.

Other Trump insiders suggest another reason Tillerson won’t leave is a potentially hefty tax bill he would have to pay if he resigns before serving a year in government.