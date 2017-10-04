Tillerson Seems Safe for Now

Jonathan Swan: “While there’s plenty of speculation that Tillerson will resign or be fired by Trump, I’ve heard nothing from any senior officials to corroborate those rumors.”

Said one senior administration official: “I think his saving grace may be that Mattis and Kelly have his back and there’s not a great desire for further shuffling in the cabinet at this time.”

However: “Not denying he called the President of the United States a moron ends any chance of him being a credible representative of the administration around the world.”