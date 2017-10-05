Trump ‘Furious’ at Tillerson Comments

President Trump was “furious” after hearing the report that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called him a “moron” and fumed for two hours, NBC News reports.

Tillerson’s refusal to deny that he had called the president a “moron” in his statement to reporters further “stoked Trump’s anger and widened the rift between the two men.”

White House chief of staff John Kelly abandoned plans to travel with him to Las Vegas in order to “manage the fallout.” He summoned Tillerson, and their ally Defense Secretary James Mattis, to the White House, “where the three of them huddled to discuss a path forward.”