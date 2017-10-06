Trump Made ‘Despicable’ Racist Comments on TV Show

Bill Pruitt, a former producer on “The Apprentice,” said President Trump made “unfathomably despicable” racist comments while on the set of the show, Newsweek reports.

The comments, he said, were allegedly captured on videos that “are somewhere, in some warehouse.”

Said Pruitt: “We recorded constantly. We went into the boardroom to set up discussions about how and who should get fired without talking and saying directly who got fired, so there was a big, long exchange, all of which was recorded. Out of those exchanges came some really unfathomably despicable words said by this guy who is a TV star. I heard it. I watched it, and those things are somewhere in some warehouse.”