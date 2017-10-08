Trump Rips Corker

President Trump attacked Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) in a Twitter tirade, alleging that the Tennessee Republican “begged” him for an endorsement, did not receive it and “didn’t have the guts” to run for reelection, the Washington Post reports.

“Trump’s public lashing of a fellow Republican comes after Corker made headlines last week when he starkly suggested that the national security team provides the president with needed adult supervision.”

Corker responded to Trump’s attacks by tweeting, “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”