Melania Trump Aide Slams Ivana Trump

First lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman assailed Ivana Trump, the president’s first wife, “as a bitter ex following a television interview in which the first Mrs. Trump quipped she was the real First Lady since she was the president’s first wife,” NBC News reports.

Said Ivana: “I have the direct number to White House. But I’m not really going to call him there because Melania is there, and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife, OK? I’m first lady, OK?”

“Melania Trump’s aide took Ivana to task for the quip, calling her an attention-seeking ‘ex’ trying to sell books.”