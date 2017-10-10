Extra Bonus Quote of the Day

“The big advantage that I would get is if the economy does well. That’s a great thing for me–politically and otherwise. But the economy is a very, you know it’s very interesting, Randall. I built a great business, but it doesn’t mean anything to me. My children are running it. It doesn’t mean anything to me anymore. I don’t even think about it because this is so big, what I’m doing now.”

— President Trump, in an interview with Forbes, on whether his tax reform plan would benefit his own family.