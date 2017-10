“He thinks he has to be loyal to his base. I keep on saying, ‘But who is your base? You don’t have a natural base. Your base now is the world and America, so you have all these constituencies; show them who you really are.’ In my opinion, he’s better than this.”

— Longtime Trump friend Thomas Barrack, quoted by the Washington Post, saying he has been “shocked” and “stunned” by some of the president’s rhetoric.