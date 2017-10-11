Undisclosed Deal Guaranteed Moore $180K a Year

Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) once said that he did not take a “regular salary” from the charity he founded to promote Christian values because he did not want to be a financial burden, the Washington Post reports.

“But privately, Moore had arranged to receive a salary of $180,000 a year for part-time work at the Foundation for Moral Law… He collected more than $1 million as president from 2007 to 2012, compensation that far surpassed what the group disclosed in its public tax filings most of those years.”

“When the charity couldn’t afford the full amount, Moore in 2012 was given a promissory note for back pay eventually worth $540,000 or an equal stake of the charity’s most valuable asset, a historic building in Montgomery, Ala., mortgage records show. He holds that note even now.”