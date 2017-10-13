Lankford Says Trump Will Give More Time for Dreamers

Sen. James Lankford (R-OL) told the Washington Post that President Trump said he was willing to “give it some more time” to allow lawmakers to find a solution for “dreamers,” unauthorized immigrants brought to this country as children, if Congress does not pass legislation extending protections before time is up.

Said Lankford: “The president’s comment to me was that, ‘We put a six-month deadline out there. Let’s work it out. If we can’t get it worked out in six months, we’ll give it some more time, but we’ve got to get this worked out legislatively.”