Trump Threatens to Hurt Millions Out of Anger and Spite

Greg Sargent: “As the implosion of President Trump continues amid the increasingly bitter intraparty war engulfing the GOP, let’s not lose sight of the very real impact this spectacular meltdown could have: It could end up harming millions and millions of people.”

“This morning, Trump unleashed two tweets that telegraph the massive damage that may yet ensue. The first bashed Democrats for allegedly not wanting to secure our border and claimed this imperils a deal to protect the ‘dreamers.’ The second signaled that Trump is set to broaden his efforts to sabotage the Affordable Care Act.”