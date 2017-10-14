Trump Health Care Attacks Worry Republicans

President Trump “lit a fuse this week that will blow a hole in the Affordable Care Act, but the collateral damage could very well include fellow Republicans,” the Boston Globe reports.

“The step also heightens the risk that Republicans will be blamed for higher costs and other market disruptions stemming from Trump’s administrative assaults on the health care law, which was President Obama’s signature accomplishment.”

Los Angeles Times: “Trump move threatens to deliver chaos to health care: Insurance markets are expected to raise premiums sharply after key cost-sharing subsidies are blocked.”

