Cochran Still Not Back at Work

Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MS) “will not return to Washington on Monday as planned due to continued health problems — denying Senate Republicans a reliable vote as they take up a must-pass budget later this week,” Politico reports.

A statement from his office said that he will “return to the Senate when his health permits.”

USA Today: “Cochran’s failure to return to work Monday has prompted numerous national news reports saying GOP leaders are worried about an extended absence of a key member of the budget-setting process and a Republican vote they can’t afford to lose on pending measures.”