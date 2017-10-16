Corker Stands By Criticism of Trump

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) told CNN he stands by his blistering criticism of President Trump.

Said Corker: “My thoughts were well thought out. Look, I didn’t just blurt them out.”

He added: “I’ve had private dinners, I’ve had private phone calls, I’ve tried to intervene on topics that I thought things were going in a different direction and are not going to be good for our country. This is not a new thing, it’s been building for some time. And it’s a pattern that I think we’ve fought and expressed for some period of time.”